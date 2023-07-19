You can enjoy 10 outdoor movies over 2 days in downtown Regina

Regina’s downtown will be host to 20 outdoor movies over two days this summer, as a well-known event returns by popular demand.

Previously known as Cinema Under the Stars, the event was a staple in downtown Regina for 15 years, but was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a release from the Downtown Business Improvement District.

On July 27 beginning at 12 p.m., Downtown Cinema will be playing five Jack Black favourites: Kung Fu Panda, School of Rock, Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Super Mario Bros Movie.

On Aug. 24, five more movies will be shown on the big screen.

The movies will be shown back to back at Pat Fiacco Plaza from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Popcorn and activities will be provided from the Dunlop Art Gallery and Mystery Mansion on both days.