Regina police investigating after multiple homes shot at during overnight hours

Regina police are investigating after guns were fired at two homes last week, with one home being shot at on multiple occasions.

Officers were first called to a home on Bard Crescent on Sept. 28 for a report that shots were fired at the home during the overnight hours.

According to a Regina police news release, bullet holes were seen in the front window of the home.

Police said a second call came from the same house the following morning on Sept. 29 when a person said once again shots had been fired at the home.

Officers found multiple new bullet holes at the front of the house, the release said.

Later in the morning on Sept. 29 police received a call that a home on the 300 block of Halifax Street had been shot at. Once again the caller believed it had happened during the overnight hours.

Regina police are asking anyone with information that may assist their investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incidents or not.