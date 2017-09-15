

CTV Regina





A building permit for the oft-delayed Capital Pointe high-rise hotel and condominium project in downtown Regina expires Friday.

A spokesperson for the project says the developer plans to apply for a new building permit.

"Funding is secured for the acquisition of an updated permit," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

"The construction company has experienced delays due to ground conditions at the site, and debris from old buildings that were buried at the site.”

The spokesperson says the project, which was announced in 2010, is three to four months behind the original schedule, and that occupants are expected to move into the building in spring 2019.

A pedestrian tunnel walkway has been completed along Victoria Avenue to facilitate future stages of construction, the spokesperson said.

However, fencing continues to block access to the walkway, and the sidewalks around one of the busiest intersections in the city continue to be blocked off.

City hall was tight-lipped on whether a new building permit will be issued for Capital Pointe, saying it will update the public on the project Monday.

With files from CTV Regina’s Dale Hunter