The City of Regina says dry conditions this summer have led to “extraordinarily” low mosquito numbers.

Crews are seeing an average of 12 mosquitoes per trap, compared to the historical average of 44 mosquitoes per trap.

“The week that we're in right now was our worst year in 1992,” said Russell Eirich, manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture with the City of Regina.

“We caught 40,000 mosquitoes in 10 traps. If you think about it, as a per trap average, (that’s) 4,000 mosquitoes per trap. So, it could be a heck of a lot worse."

Last week, health officials said mosquitoes caught in surveillance traps in the Estevan area earlier this month had tested positive for West Nile virus.