Disturbance prompts brief lockdown at Regina school
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 4:45PM CST
An elementary school in Regina was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police say a student caused a disturbance.
The disturbance, which happened at St. Augustine Community School around 12:45 p.m., was quickly resolved by officers and staff without incident, police said.
No weapons were involved.
Police say the school returned to normal operations within a few minutes. The incident remains under investigation.