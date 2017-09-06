

CTV Regina





Health officials are warning that certain products containing pineapple sold at Save-On-Foods in Yorkton may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The affected products include Western Family fruit salad, sold in 198-gram containers, and Western Family citrus salad, sold in 226-gram containers, with a best-before date of Aug. 19.

Officials say less than 10 of the possibly contaminated items were sold from the Yorkton store. They say additional products and stores may be identified.