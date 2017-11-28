

CTV Regina





A Regina Giant Tiger employee at the centre of a national controversy that unfolded over the weekend is no longer with the company.

Ezekial Bigknife took a video that shows an employee at the Towers Mall store in north Regina following him while he was shopping. His mother posted the video on Facebook, where it received a significant number of views.

Giant Tiger initially suspended the employee, but on Monday a news release was sent out confirming that the employee was no longer with the company.

“What occurred in the store should not have happened. We are committed to process improvement and delivering the exceptional customer first approach that we are known for,” said Thomas Haig, president and CEO of the company, in the release.

The release went on to say that Giant Tiger is currently undergoing a rigorous internal review of the company loss prevention program.