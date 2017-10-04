

CTV Regina





A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, who was the Saskatchewan Party’s finance director.

John Strang entered the guilty plea Wednesday at Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Lisa Strang, who was found dead inside her home in the community of McLean, about 40 kilometres east of Regina, in August 2015.

Court heard the victim was fatally shot in the head and heart with a revolver. On the day of the murder, a neighbour heard John and Lisa Strang arguing. A few hours later, the neighbour heard the sound of two bangs.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip said the victim was “an easy target for a trusted person about to do a cowardly act.”

Court also heard John Strang confessed about killing his wife to a friend. The friend contacted police, who then found Lisa Strang’s body on a couch inside her home.

John Strang was located 27 hours later by police in North Battleford, where he was arrested without incident. The murder weapon was recovered from his vehicle.

Also found inside the vehicle were two handguns, several rifles, 17 knives, 15 pairs of handcuffs, leg shackles and gloves.

Defence lawyer Brian Smith told the court his client “has no explanation for what he has done.”

John Strang also addressed the court, saying “I would go back in time and change the outcome.”

The Crown and defence are jointly requesting a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years. The judge has reserved her sentencing decision until Oct. 25.

Lisa Strang was the Sask. Party’s finance director and had been with the party for 11 years.

“Lisa was one of the people who gave so much of herself and asked for so little in return,” Patrick Bundrock, a friend of the victim, said outside court.

“(She was) just an amazing person.”

With files from CTV Regina's Dale Hunter