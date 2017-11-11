

CTV Regina





Veteran and chief of Kahkewistahaw, Evan Taypotat is one of many who are remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at this war memorial beside highway 201 near broadview.

Taypotat served from 2007 to 2012 and was part of Canada's mission transition task force in Afghanistan in 2011. On this day, his thoughts are with his fellow veterans.

"...I think it’s just remembering the hardships a lot of people went through. In my case the war at Afghanistan that I was a part of - there was 158 soldiers that didn’t come home and 1 diplomat. And there’s also thousands of people that came home physically or mentally injured…" said Chief Taypotat.

"...but also the contributions of First Nations veterans throughout the years for Canada...." said Clinton Bobb, a veteran from Kahkewistahaw First Nation.

Veteran Clinton Bobb also served from 1982 to 1988, later spending three years in Germany as part of Canada’s commitment to NATO.

"It’s really nice that our reserve is really making an effort to honor all of the veterans that are still alive and passed on" said Bobb.

As a gift to the people, the First Nation released a new veterans book which documents twenty eight veterans from the First Nation "...onapehkasiwiyiniwak ote ohci kah-kwiwistahaw. Courageous warriors of kahkewistahaw First Nation..." said Ted Whitecalf who helped publish the book.

For five years, Ted Whitecalf with sweet grass records has been collecting the stories of the veterans to make this finished product.

"...the fact that we are an oral people, it is very good to start documenting these things because we don’t want that to stop” said Whitecalf.

"...puts their stories pen to paper for the generations to come" said Chief Taypotat.

Now armed with a new school resource, chief Taypotat says the future is in good hands, with these young cadets carrying their memory and tradition forward.