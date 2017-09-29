No one hurt after shotgun fired during standoff in Moose Jaw; man in custody
CTV Regina
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 11:15AM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 29, 2017 11:18AM CST
A man who police say fired a shotgun during a standoff in Moose Jaw is in custody.
Police say they received a call Friday morning about a suicidal man in a vehicle near the intersection of Highland Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.
Officers were able to make contact with the man, who stated he was armed with a shotgun. Police say the man then fired the shotgun, but nobody was harmed.
Police evacuated the area and set up a perimeter while negotiating with the man to surrender.
The man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. The incident remains under investigation and police say several charges are pending.