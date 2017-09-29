

CTV Regina





A man who police say fired a shotgun during a standoff in Moose Jaw is in custody.

Police say they received a call Friday morning about a suicidal man in a vehicle near the intersection of Highland Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officers were able to make contact with the man, who stated he was armed with a shotgun. Police say the man then fired the shotgun, but nobody was harmed.

Police evacuated the area and set up a perimeter while negotiating with the man to surrender.

The man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. The incident remains under investigation and police say several charges are pending.