One in custody after RCMP seize modified firearm from Yorkton home
Police presence on Agricultural Avenue in Yorkton. (COLTON WIENS/CTV YORKTON)
CTV Yorkton
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 7:45AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 1:43PM CST
One person is in custody after police executed a high-risk search warrant at a home in Yorkton.
An RCMP emergency response team and police dog services from Regina and Yorkton assisted in the operation on Agricultural Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a modified firearm was seized during the search. No one was injured.
A man found inside the home was arrested, but RCMP say no charges have been laid at this point in the ongoing investigation.