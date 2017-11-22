

CTV Yorkton





One person is in custody after police executed a high-risk search warrant at a home in Yorkton.

An RCMP emergency response team and police dog services from Regina and Yorkton assisted in the operation on Agricultural Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a modified firearm was seized during the search. No one was injured.

A man found inside the home was arrested, but RCMP say no charges have been laid at this point in the ongoing investigation.