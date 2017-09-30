

CTV Regina





Regina Police Service responded to a report that a firearm was discharged at a business on the 300 block of Victoria Avenue East, just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police discovered multiple shots had been fired into the business.

No injuries were reported. Westbound traffic on Victoria Avenue at Harvey Street was divereted this morning, but the area has since been reopened.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Regina Police Service

at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.