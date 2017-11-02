

CTV Regina





A fire ban that was issued last month for all Crown land south of Highway 16 in Saskatchewan has now been lifted.

The ban, which was put in place Oct. 19 due to dry conditions, has since been rescinded with cooler temperatures and snow in many areas of the province.

There are now no active provincial fire bans in Saskatchewan, but burning restrictions may still be in place in communities and regional and national parks.

People are advised to check with local authorities to see if other restrictions apply.