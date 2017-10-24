Regina man dead after crash near Assiniboia
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:59AM CST
One person has died after a crash near Assiniboia on Monday afternoon.
The crash, which involved a semi and a pickup truck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 13.
The 64-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to hospital in Assiniboia where he was pronounced dead.
The 49-year-old man in the passenger seat of the pickup, also from Regina, and the 46-year-old semi driver were not injured.
Traffic on the highway was restricted for several hours while police investigated.