

CTV Regina





A man is facing 22 charges in relation to multiple vehicle thefts in Regina.

Police say they arrested the 31-year-old man at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Vanstone Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday morning. The man was inside a 2003 Ford F-350, and police say he was identified as a suspect in numerous auto theft files. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the man was involved in several other incidents, including driving a black 2006 Ford F-350 truck in a dangerous manner when police approached in the 6900 block of Cunningham Drive on July 21. Also on July 21, police say the man stole gas while driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 in the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard and fled a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Avenue and Royal Street. On July 23, police say the man was driving a black 2010 Toyota Tundra and stole gas from a station in the 3400 block of Saskatchewan Drive. The driver fled when police tried to pull the vehicle over. Finally, police say the man was seen driving a stolen Yamaha motorcycle on July 27. Police say the trucks involved in the incidents were also stolen, and the suspect also used stolen license plates.

Kevin Aaron Evans, 31, is facing a total of 22 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.