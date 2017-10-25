

A reward is now being offered for information in Regina’s fifth homicide of 2016.

The body of Abdisalam Dahir Nur, 27, of Edmonton was found in a home on the 2000 block of McDonald Street in August of 2016.

Police have remained tight lipped on the investigation since then.

A $25,000 reward for information in the case was announced at the Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.