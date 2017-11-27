

The provincial government is making changes to the Saskatchewan Animal Protection Act.

Some of the changes include the broadening of definitions around animal distress, giving the protection officers the option to give out corrective action orders, and clearer direction when it comes to being able to provide distress relief.

Animal protection officers will now also be able to inspect boarding kennels and other sites where animal services are provided.

“Protecting the health and welfare of our province’s animals is a priority for our government,” Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said in a written release. “It’s important that as our knowledge of animal welfare changes, our legislation changes to keep pace with it. The Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2017, will ensure Saskatchewan’s legislation is up-to-date, consistent with other jurisdictions and provides clear direction for enforcement agencies, so that our animal welfare system is responsive to today’s needs.”

The updated guidelines also require veterinarians to report suspected animal neglect or abuse.

“Updating The Animal Protection Act will go a long way in helping ensure the health and welfare of animals across the province,” said Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association president Dr. Lesley Sawa in a written release. “The SVMA requested provisions for mandatory veterinary reporting of animal neglect and abuse and we are pleased to see that included.”