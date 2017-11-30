

The provincial government is giving $150,000 to address bullying and cyberbullying in Saskatchewan schools.

The province announced the money, which will go to the Canadian Red Cross Society and Saskatoon Restorative Action Program, on Thursday.

“Our government remains committed to responding to the issue of bullying and supporting Saskatchewan children and youth,” Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a news release. “The Canadian Red Cross and Saskatoon’s Restorative Action Program have been valued partners and continue to provide important anti-bullying programming that engages students and families.”

Since 2013, the province has given more than $470,000 to the two groups. The funding helps the government fulfill its commitments outlined in Saskatchewan’s Action Plan to Address Bullying and Cyberbullying.

“This funding is crucial in helping the Canadian Red Cross reach Saskatchewan students with the education and tools needed to create safe and healthy environments,” Canadian Red Cross Saskatchewan Vice-President Cindy Fuchs said.

Using what it is calling the “train the trainer” approach, the Canadian Red Cross said in the release it is committed to helping build healthy relationships in schools and educating school personnel.

RAP workers are in nine Saskatoon high schools and receive support from the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Division, Saskatoon Public Schools, the Rotary Clubs of Saskatoon, and the Government of Saskatchewan. The program aims to help students build leadership, conflict resolution and relationship skills.