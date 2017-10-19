Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to school in Swift Current
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 11:07AM CST
Charges have been laid after police received reports that a teenaged boy had brought a gun to a school in Swift Current.
No one was hurt in the incident, which happened last Saturday. A pistol was located and seized during the investigation, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
Parents of students at the school have been informed of the incident.
A 13-year-old boy from Swift Current was arrested and faces several charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm.
The teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded until his next court appearance Friday morning in Swift Current.