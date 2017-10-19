

CTV Regina





Charges have been laid after police received reports that a teenaged boy had brought a gun to a school in Swift Current.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened last Saturday. A pistol was located and seized during the investigation, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Parents of students at the school have been informed of the incident.

A 13-year-old boy from Swift Current was arrested and faces several charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm.

The teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded until his next court appearance Friday morning in Swift Current.