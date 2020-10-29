REGINA -- An individual at École Wascana Plains School in Regina has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Regina Public Schools. This has resulted in the closure of one classroom, until Nov 9.

In a release the school board said affected families will be directly contacted.

Students and families are reminded to continue to be diligent by performing daily health screening, staying home if they are ill, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, and wearing a mask when appropriate.

Call HealthLine 811 if any COVID-19 symptoms develop