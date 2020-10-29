REGINA -- An individual at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School in Regina has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Regina Catholic School Division. This has resulted in the closure of one classroom.

In a release, the board said it was informed about the positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Oct. 28. The decision to close the classroom was made “in an abundance of caution,” the school board said.

This follows the school’s initial positive case, originally reported by CTV News on Oct. 22.

The school board said Public Health would reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the case.

Students and families are reminded to continue to be diligent by performing daily health screening, staying home if they are ill, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, and wearing a mask when appropriate.

Call HealthLine 811 if any COVID-19 symptoms develop.