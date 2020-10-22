REGINA -- A person at Regina's St. Kateri Tekakwitha School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Regina Catholic School Division.

In a release, the board said it was informed about the south Regina school's positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Oct. 22.

The school board said it is working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers. The SHA is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

“To our understanding, the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the board said in the release.

“With the increase in positive cases in our province in recent days, it is important we all remain vigilant to follow health measures in place to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering our facilities.”

Students and families are reminded to continue to be diligent by performing daily health screening, staying home if they are ill, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, and wearing a mask when appropriate.

Call HealthLine 811 if any COVID-19 symptoms develop.

No further details about the individual will be shared.