REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed one new COVID-19 death on Saturday, along with 153 new cases.

The death was a person in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone, the province announced in a release.

There are currently 1,469 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, after 120 recoveries were confirmed.

A total of 133 people are in hospital related to the disease, including 30 people in intensive care.

The seven day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 133, or 10.9 per 100,000 population. The province said this is the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 13.

The new 153 new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North Central (five), Far North East (eight), North West (nine), North Central (four), North East (seven), Saskatoon (16), Central East (13), Regina (64), South West (one), South Central (14) and South East (five) zones.

Five new cases are pending location information. Three previously confirmed cases were assigned to the North West zone.

There were 2,859 COVID-19 processed in the province on Friday.

Due to 1,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered on Friday, Saskatchewan surpassed 100,000 vaccinations, reaching 100,195 total.