Sask. vaccine bookings expanding on Sunday to include people 72-years and older
A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced that it will be expanding vaccine booking eligibility again on Sunday.
In a tweet, the health authority said anyone 72-years of age and older can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Eligible residents can book an appointment over the phone or online.
The SHA said since the booking system launched, 22,151 people over the age of 76 have booked appointments to get the vaccine.
There have been 17,440 appointments booked over the phone and 4,711 booked over the phone.
The Vaccine Call Centre operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and can be reached at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).
People can also schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.