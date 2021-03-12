REGINA -- More that 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were made for Saskatchewan residents above the age of 80 in the first three hours of booking availability Friday morning.

According to the government, 80 per cent of the appointments were made online and 20 per cent were booked over the phone.

The province said it has resolved issues people experienced on Thursday when trying to call the booking line on a cell phone.

Eligible residents can book an appointment over the phone or online.

The Vaccine Call Centre operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and can be reached at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

People can also schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.