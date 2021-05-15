REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with one death.

The death was a person in the 80-plus age range from the Regina zone.

There are currently 144 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 26 in intensive care.

The province is reporting 2,072 active cases, following 207 new recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (four), North West (19), North Central (21), North East (two), Saskatoon (67), Central West (three), Central East (20), Regina (26), South West (nine) South Central (five) and South East (13) zones.

Four new cases are pending residence information.

The province’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 193, or 15.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 3,511 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

The province reported an additional 18,568 doses of COVID-19 have been administered. There have been 571,957 doses given in total.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 170 more COVID-19 variants of concern, bringing the province’s total to 9,085.

Lineage results were reported for 337 variant cases. To date there have been 4,341 B.1.1.7 cases, 87 P.1. cases, 10 B.1.351 cases and five B.1.617 cases detected.