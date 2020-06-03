REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 647 cases.

The new case is from the far north region.

Of those cases, 34 are considered active. Health officials aren’t reporting any new recoveries on Wednesday. The province sits at 602 recoveries.

There are two people in hospital, both in the ICU in Saskatoon.

The province has reported 257 cases from the far north, 169 from Saskatoon, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina, 17 from the south and 12 from the central region.

There have been 142 cases from travelling, 389 from community contacts, 77 with no known exposure and 39 still under investigation.

Health officials have reported 96 cases in people under 19, 230 between 20 and 39, 197 between 40 and 59, 106 between 60 and 79, and 18 over the age of 80. The cases are 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19 complications in the province.

Saskatchewan has performed 49,132 COVID-19 tests to date.