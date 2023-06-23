1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect

Police are looking for 33-year-old Mervin Poorman. (Supplied: RCMP) Police are looking for 33-year-old Mervin Poorman. (Supplied: RCMP)

