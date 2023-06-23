1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
Around 5:50 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of a collision involving a small child on George Gordon First Nation, according to a release from RCMP.
The investigation determined that a pick-up truck, described as a black 2008 Dodge Ram with Saskatchewan licence plate 274 MNW driven by Mervin Poorman from Kawacatoose First Nation, was involved in the fatal hit and run, RCMP said.
The victim’s next of kin have been notified, police said EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene.
On Friday, Punnichy RCMP charged 33-year-old Poorman with one count of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and one count of operating a vehicle while prohibited. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is about six feet three inches tall and 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with several tattoos on his arms, including the name “Poorman” on his left forearm, and a “Browning” logo on his right hand, RCMP said.
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Regina General Investigation and Forensic Identification Services are assisting Punnichy RCMP and neighbouring detachments with the investigation.
RCMP ask anyone who sees Poorman or the truck to not approach him and to report sightings to Punnichy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO explains his vision for Titanic trips in 2017 interview
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. NHL star competes in PGA tour at Elk Ridge
Golfers playing in the PGA Tour of Canada competed against an NHL star at Elk Ridge on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Raymond, Alta., man arrested for drug trafficking
Lethbridge police seized drugs and cash and arrested a man in connection with a trafficking bust on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning floating homes on provincial waterways
Ontario is banning floating homes from being docked overnight on provincial waterways.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Ottawa
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 closing for three days in July
A section of Highway 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed for approximately 82 hours in mid-July for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.
Vancouver
-
38 years after Air India bombings, 89% of Canadians in the dark about terrorist attack: study
As Canada marks the 38th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist incident in the country’s history, a new study shows most citizens don’t know about the Air India bombings.
-
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Surrey: RCMP
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say a bus struck him while he was crossing the street early Friday morning.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
"Unidentified Human Remains Canada" is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
-
BC Ferries warns of cancellations over the summer
BC Ferries is warning the public to brace for ferry cancellations this summer due to staff shortages.
-
Saanich dog owners protest district's off-leash park strategy
Dog owners in Saanich are protesting a strategy that’s been proposed by the district to reduce off-leash access in parks.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier loses second cabinet minister within one month
Multiple media are reporting that New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder has resigned from the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Northern Ontario
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles
Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Kitchener
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has released information about a missing 13-year-old. Ava was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Margaret Avenue and Louisa Street area of Kitchener.