Home
Follow on
Advertisement
REGINA
.
Published Friday, December 15, 2023 2:50PM CST
Share:
Reddit
Share
Text:
Share:
Reddit
Share
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
Regina city council yet to approve budget
Air Date: December 15, 2023
false
Carmichael Outreach needs funds for warming centre
Air Date: December 15, 2023
false
Another above seasonal day
Air Date: December 15, 2023
false
Dozens of vehicles crash on Alta. highway due to fog and ice
false
Video captures extremely close call at airport in Colorado
false
Coach Mace on the 2024 schedule
Air Date: December 15, 2023
Regina Top Stories
Stolen taxi crashes into downtown businesses, police investigating
Regina organization seeks funding for warming spot before cold weather sets in
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
12 and 13-year-olds charged following bear spray incidents at Regina schools
More from CTV News Regina
Sask. woman launches scholarship for women pursuing career in firefighting
'This will always be Saskatchewan's team': Riders' new coach introduces himself to province
El Nino doesn't guarantee a 'brown Christmas' in Sask., meteorologist says
'One of the greatest feelings': Regina woman reunites dog with owner after rescuing her from icy creek
Regina author's new book examines Sask.'s once-dominant but now declining presence in the NHL
'Makes things interesting': Robot server on staff at Regina Chinese restaurant
DON'T MISS
false
Holiday scams on the rise: Tips on how to protect yourself
false
Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square to be renamed Sankofa Square
false
Riders left dangling as roller coaster breaks down mid ride
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
Police arrest estranged husband in high profile N.L. missing persons case
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
Regina city council yet to approve budget
Air Date: December 15, 2023
false
Carmichael Outreach needs funds for warming centre
Air Date: December 15, 2023
false
Cirque Du Soleil back in town
Air Date: December 14, 2023
Most-Read
Soliders of Odin patrolling in Regina
South Regina Sobeys becoming FreshCo
Man in serious condition after being assaulted at home in Nipawin
Sask. unaffected by tabled federal law allowing cities to ban handguns
Checkpoints near Regina Beach results in multiple drug and alcohol impairment charges: RCMP