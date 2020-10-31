Advertisement
10 more potential COVID-19 exposures reported in Regina, Indian Head
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alerted the public to several more COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Indian Head.
The SHA said a person or persons visited the following locations while likely infectious:
REGINA
October 23
- Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Drive, 8 to 8:20 a.m.
- Afghan Cuisine Family Restaurant, 832 Albert St, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
October 24
- Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd Unit 14, 3 to 3:25 p.m.
- Chatters Hair Salon, 3955 Rochdale Blvd, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 25
- Canadian Tire, 2325 Prince of Wales Drive, 3 to 3:20 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter, 3939 Rochdale Blvd, 3:30 to 4 p.m.
October 26
- Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Drive, 8 to 8:20 a.m.
- Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd Unit 14, 6 to 6:30 p.m.
October 27
- Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 1-3789 Chuka Blvd, 7 to 7:20 p.m.
INDIAN HEAD
October 19
- Pharmasave, 521 Grand Ave, noon to 12:15 p.m.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.