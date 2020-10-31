REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alerted the public to several more COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Indian Head.

The SHA said a person or persons visited the following locations while likely infectious:

REGINA

October 23

Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Drive, 8 to 8:20 a.m.

Afghan Cuisine Family Restaurant, 832 Albert St, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

October 24

Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd Unit 14, 3 to 3:25 p.m.

Chatters Hair Salon, 3955 Rochdale Blvd, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 25

Canadian Tire, 2325 Prince of Wales Drive, 3 to 3:20 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 3939 Rochdale Blvd, 3:30 to 4 p.m.

October 26

Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Drive, 8 to 8:20 a.m.

Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd Unit 14, 6 to 6:30 p.m.

October 27

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 1-3789 Chuka Blvd, 7 to 7:20 p.m.

INDIAN HEAD

October 19

Pharmasave, 521 Grand Ave, noon to 12:15 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.