REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are three new cases in Saskatoon, three in the north central region, one in Regina, one in the north west, one in the central east, one in the south east and one cases location is still pending.

There have been 1,846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan to date, and 123 are currently active.

There were 18 new recoveries reported on Friday bringing the total to date to 1,699.

Eight people are in hospital receiving impatient care.

GUIDANCE FOR FALL ACTIVITIES

The Re-Open Saksatchewan Plan has been updated to include recommendations for fall activites, like Thanksgiving and Halloween.

REGIONALLY:

441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 19 south east)

366 cases are from the Saskatoon area

358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

275 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 76 north central, 67 north east)

238 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 63 central east)

167 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 1,742 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.