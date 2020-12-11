Advertisement
110-year-old Ituna Hotel destroyed in fire
CTV News Yorkton
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 4:55PM CST
The Ituna Hotel was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 10, 2020. (Hafsa Arif/CTV News)
ITUNA, SASK. -- Flames engulfed the Ituna Hotel on Thursday night, destroying the historic hotel and bar.
Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Videos posted to social media show firefighters extinguishing the flames from the upper level of the building.
Built in 1910, the hotel served as a hub for the community for over a century.
The building was completely destroyed but nobody was injured. Crews continue to investigate but a cause for the fire yet to be determined.
Hotel manager, Murray Anderson, said he believes an electrical issue caused the fire.