ITUNA, SASK. -- Flames engulfed the Ituna Hotel on Thursday night, destroying the historic hotel and bar.

Volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Videos posted to social media show firefighters extinguishing the flames from the upper level of the building.

Built in 1910, the hotel served as a hub for the community for over a century.

The building was completely destroyed but nobody was injured. Crews continue to investigate but a cause for the fire yet to be determined.

Hotel manager, Murray Anderson, said he believes an electrical issue caused the fire.