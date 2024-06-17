12 year old cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike Saturday night in northwest Regina was transported to hospital after suffering injuries.

According to a Regina police news release, the collision occurred around 8:15 Saturday night at Arnason Street and Rochdale Boulevard.

“Investigation determined the 12-year-old rode their bicycle into a crosswalk while the lights were not activated and was struck by a braking vehicle,” the release said.

EMS transported the youth to hospital for an assessment of their injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene of the collision, was not charged, Regina police added.