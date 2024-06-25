REGINA
Regina

    • Police use of force in Regina on the rise, statistics show

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina Police Service (RPS) statistics show officer use of force is on the rise.

    According to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners agenda, total uses of force increased by over eight per cent from 2022 to 2023.

    In 2022, police used force 230 times.

    Instances of force increased to 249 in 2023.

    A use of force model outlines available options for officers including officer presence, communication, physical control, intermediate weapons and even lethal force.

    The RPS Use of Force Review Board examines each instance.

    The service's records show RPS members discharged their firearms just four times in 2023. There were no such occurrences in 2022.

    Conducted Energy Weapons, more commonly known as Tasers, were deployed 11 times last year – nine less than in 2022.

    Officers also used physical control a total of nearly 100 times. Just 23 of those were listed as not causing injury.

    The RPS canine unit was also deployed 44 times in 2023. Every time, the Use of Force Board reported an injury.

    RPS uses the National Use of Force Framework developed nearly 25 years ago in partnership with the Canadian Police College and Ontario Police College.

    The framework guides police use of force training, recertification and equipment for police agencies.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News