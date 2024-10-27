REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in North Central house fire

    A fire at a home on the 1300 block of Retallack Street was reported on Oct. 26, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire) A fire at a home on the 1300 block of Retallack Street was reported on Oct. 26, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire)
    No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.

    Crews responded to the 1300 block of Retallack Street for a house fire prior to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.

    The blaze was quickly controlled, according to Regina fire.

    Crews were able to search the residence and confirmed that there were no injuries.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation

