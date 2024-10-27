Regina Thunder falls to Okanagan Sun 28-14 in CJFL semi-final

The Regina Thunder fell to the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) semi-finals – as it attempted to secure a chance at the national title.

The two sides met at 1 p.m. Sunday on Leibel Field in Regina.

The Sun took control early. Nearly stalled at third and goal, the team was able to run in its first touchdown six minutes into play.

Despite several valiant attempts, the Thunder would stay off the scoreboard until the second quarter.

Running back Sadik Sadik would drive the ball in to tie the game with 12:47 left in the quarter.

Immediately following the score, the Thunder would have some issues getting the punt off. After several attempts, the kick would reach the Sun’s endzone.

The Sun surrendered the extra point to make the contest 8-7 Thunder.

This razor thin lead wouldn’t last after the Sun pulled off a pick six with four minutes left in the half – 14-8 in favour of Okanagan.

The dying seconds of the first half would see the Thunder force and recover a fumble in Sun territory.

Unable to capitalize on the major, the Thunder would settle for a field goal – making the score 14-11 at half time.

The third quarter would see the Thunder tie again after managing a field goal following drives by running backs Ryland Leichert and Sadik.

The Sun would answer back twice in the last six minutes of the quarter. With their two field goals extending their lead 20-14.

More scoring wouldn’t be seen until the late in the fourth quarter. The Sun would reach the Thunder endzone and pull off a two-point conversion for the scoreboard to read 28-14.

The Thunder would try their best to mount a comeback but one wouldn’t materialize.

The team headed into the game with high spirits following a decisive victory against their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The loss marks the second time the team has been bested by the Okanagan Sun in as many years.

If the team would have won, it would’ve secured a berth in the 115th Canadian Bowl.

With their victory, the Okanagan Sun will face off against the St. Clair Saints on Nov. 9 at Acumen Stadium for the national title.