What temperature did Saskatchewan peak at this summer?

Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

From June to September of this year, ECCC climate scientists analyzed 37 of the hottest heat waves in 17 regions across Canada.

Saskatchewan was analyzed from July 17 to July 22, 2024. The peak daily high temperature in that timeframe was 30.9 C, which was 8 C above the normal daily high temperature observed in July from 1991 to 2020.

Other regions that were analyzed were Atlantic Canada, Alberta, Fort Smith, northern B.C, Northern Quebec, southern B.C, western Ontario and Yukon.

Saskatchewan recorded the second highest peak temperature out of all analyzed regions. Alberta led all regions with 31.5 C, up 9.8 C from the normal daily high in July.

September saw Saskatchewan included again. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, the peak daily high temperature was recorded as 28.5 C, which marked 11.2 C over the normal daily high. For the month, Saskatchewan led the country with the highest recorded temperature and largest margin of increase.

ECCC said the heat in the province was much more likely because of human influence on the climate.

According to the weather service, Canada is warming at roughly double the global average rate.

"Once in 100 years" weather events are becoming more frequent and much more costly as a result. The past four years (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023) all rank in the top ten years based on insurance claims in Canada. They are surpassed only by the 2016 Fort McMurray fires, the 2013 flooding in Calgary and Toronto, as well as the 1998 Quebec ice storm.