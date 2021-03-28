REGINA -- There are 125 new cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VoC), the Government of Saskatchewan reported on Sunday. There are 248 new cases of COVID-19 in addition to three new deaths related to the virus

To date the province has detected 1,365 cases of VoC in Saskatchewan. Regina is the location of 1,126 of the province’s total VoC cases.

The remaining cases are located in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (17), Central West (one), Central East (25), South Central (104) and Southeast (91) zones.

There are 1,950 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, with 1026 cases active in Regina.

248 NEW CASES, 112 RECOVERIES, THREE DEATHS

Three new deaths have been reported in relation to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The three individuals were all over the age of 80, two in Regina and one in the Southeast zone.

Saskatchewan 248 new cases of COVID-19 are located in the Far Northwest (four), Far Northeast (four), Northwest (four), North Central (16), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (24), Central West (one), Central East (10), Regina (130), Southwest (one), South Central (17) and South East (32) zones.

Saskatchewan reported 112 new recoveries on Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 200 or 16.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 155 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with 59 in Regina. Twenty-seven people are in ICU with 17 in Regina.

NEW PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES IN EFFECT

The Saskatchewan government has expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates.

Effective Sunday, all restaurants and bars must close for in-person dining; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres will also be forced to temporarily close.

INCREASED TRANSMISSION OF VoC IN MOOSE JAW

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending new precautions for Moose Jaw area residents due to increased community transmission of COVID-19 variants.

As of Saturday, the province said it has detected 80 variants of concern in the South Central zone, which includes Moose Jaw.

"Variants of concern (VoC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw area," the province said in a release.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan gave an additional 6,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. New doses were administered in the Far Northeast (11), North Central (425), Saskatoon (1,917), Central East (1,113), Regina (1,469) and South Central (1,252).