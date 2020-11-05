REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, raising active cases to 877.

The previous single-day high of 82 new cases was set on Oct. 29.

Thursday's case count does not include the delayed test results reported by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, 10 are in the northwest, 30 are in the north central, 55 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west, four are in the central east, 13 are in Regina, one is in the southwest, two are in the south central and one is in the southeast zones.

Location information is pending for five cases.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory saw a delay in test results on Tuesday due to technical difficulties. After analyzing the remaining samples, nine positive results were identified. Those nine cases will count towards Friday’s new case count.

The province saw another 50 people recover from the virus on Thursday.

Across Saskatchewan 32 people are in hospital. A total 27 people are in inpatient care, including one in the far northwest, three in the northwest, eight in the north central, 10 in Saskatoon and five in Regina.

Five people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

45 active cases are from the far north area (27 far northwest, 0 far north central, 18 far northeast)

286 active cases are from the north area (62 northwest, 193 north central, 31 northeast)

295 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

159 active cases are from the Regina area

51 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 48 central east)

34 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, seven south central, 25 southeast)

Yesterday, 2,322 COVID-19 tests were processed in the Sask.