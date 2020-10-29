REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting another single-day high for new cases.

Thursday's totals surpassed the previous daily high of 78, set last week.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in the northwest, 11 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 37 are in Saskatoon, seven are in the central east, 13 are in Regina, one is in the southwest, two are in the south central and two are in the southeast.

A total 707 cases are considered active.

An additional 41 people recovered on Thursday, bringing total recoveries to 2,258.

The province said 20 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19. Fourteen people are in inpatient care, including four in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, six in the Saskatoon zone and three in the Regina zone. Another six people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

51 active cases are from the far north area (24 far northwest, 0 far north central, 27 far northeast)

218 active cases are from the north area (42 northwest, 124 north central, 52 northeast)

223 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

119 active cases are from the Regina area

58 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 55 central east)

36 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, five south central, 29 southeast)

On Wednesday, 2,061 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.

HEALTH AUTHORITY ISSUES RULES FOR SASK. NIGHT CLUBS

In the wake of multiple outbreaks at night clubs in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is bringing in a series of health restrictions focused on night clubs in the province.

Under a new Public Health Order that will come into effect Friday, these new restriction will be in place.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

As outlined in the Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.

Recommended for all establishments in Saskatchewan:

Bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments are recommended to take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

"If there is conflict between the Re-Open Saskatchewan Guidelines and the Public Health Order conflict, the requirements under the Public Health Order are to be followed," the SHA said in a news release.