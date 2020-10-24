REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting a single-day record for positive tests.

The previous daily high of 66 new cases was set on Monday. The province now has 574 active cases, another all-time high.

In a release, the province said three new cases are in the far northwest zone, one is in the far northeast zone, two are in the far northwest zone, 11 are in the north central zone, three are in the northeast zone, 33 are in Saskatoon, three are in the central east zone, 21 are in Regina and one is in the southeast zone.

An additional 15 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial total recoveries to 2,070.

A total of 21 people are in hospital in the province, including 17 in inpatient care. Eight people are in hospital in Saskatoon, eight are in hospital in the north zone and one is in hospital in Regina. An additional four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

58 active cases are from the far north area (24 far northwest, 0 far north central, 34 far northeast)

186 active cases are from the north area (24 northwest, 128 north central, 34 northeast)

161 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

87 active cases are from the Regina area

56 active cases are from the central area (11 central west, 45 central east)

24 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, four south central, 18 southeast)

A total of 2,792 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Friday.

SASKATOON NIGHTCLUB OUTBREAKS

The province said the rising case numbers in Saskatoon is still largely linked to outbreaks at night clubs in the city.

“To date, community transmission in Saskatoon is largely due to after-work socializing among young adults,” the province said in the release.

A total of 47 cases have been linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak, 22 cases are linked to Diva’s Nightclub and seven cases are connected to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.