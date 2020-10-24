REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alerted the public to 23 new potential COVID-19 exposures at Regina businesses.

In a release Saturday, the SHA said people visited the following businesses while likely infectious with the virus:

October 10

Habano's Martini & Cocktail Club, 2288 Dewdney Ave, 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

October 15

Stone's Throw Café, 1101C Kramer Blvd, 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Boston Pizza, 10-3795 Chuka Blvd, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

October 16

Pennington's, 2034 Prince of Wales Dr, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Dr, 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

City of Regina Public Transit, Route 10 & Route 4, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Home Depot North, 1030 Pasqua St N, 3:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2223 Victoria Ave E #E4, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

October 17

Northland Confectionary Groceries, 479N Broad Street, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness, 2223 Victoria Ave E, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Subway, 2006 Park St, 4:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

October 18

Home Depot North, 1030 Pasqua St N, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Le Macaron, 2705 Quance St, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

City of Regina Public Transit, Route 4, 3 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Subway, 1101 Kramer Blvd, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City of Regina Public Transit, Route 1, 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Northland Confectionary Groceries, 479N Broad Street, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

October 19

Mercedes-Benz Regina, 755 Broad St, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness, 2223 Victoria Ave E, Regina 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The SHA added four additional exposures in an alert on Saturday afternoon.

October 14

Leopold's Tavern, 3735 East Quance Gate, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

October 15

Shell Gas Station, 2245 Victoria Ave., 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

October 17

Regina International Airport – Baggage Claim area, Flight #7937 – Toronto to Regina, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Red Swan Pizza, 800 – 2101 East Quance St., 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at the specified times is being asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If you have had or develop COVID-19 symptoms, the SHA says to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.

Symptoms may develop between two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.