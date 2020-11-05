REGINA -- Starting Monday, students in Regina schools will be required to wear a non-medical mask in school and on buses.

This follows the provincial governments move to mandate masks in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Tuesday. School divisions were left out of this mandate, some had already mandatated mask use school-wide. School divisions were asked to form their own guidelines on mandatory mask use.

Both of Regina's school boards are following suit.

In a letter sent to public school families, Director of Education Greg Enion said although he recognizes that this mandate may cause challenges for families, he believes this is an important step in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

Regina Catholic Schools also opted for mandatory masks after the government’s announcement.

“Within Regina Catholic Schools, all staff members and all students must wear a mask when indoors in the presence of others,” the board said in a release.

“This means students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and grades 1 to 3 are now required to wear a mask at school and while riding any RCSD provided transportation.”

Exceptions will be made in private staff offices where physical distancing is possible, or when students are eating or drinking.

Students are encourages to bring more than one mask, in case one is soiled during play or by weather.