REGINA -- The province will be mandating masks in some of Saskatchewan’s major cities after reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Starting on Nov. 6, masks will be required in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert when people are in indoor public spaces.

The public health order will be in place for 28 days, then subject to review by the chief medical health officer.

Public health will be able to enforce the rules though they will work to educate people first. It will encourage all people, businesses and organizations to abide by the masking order.

Mask use is still recommended for all other communities in the province.

As well, all residents are to continue to reduce their close contacts and return to safe outings, including having one family member do grocery shopping and run errands, limit errands to once per work, and that working from home is supported.

INDOOR GATHERING SIZES REDUCED

The province is reducing the number of people that can gather in private and home settings.

Starting Nov. 6, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in private settings. Previously, 15 people could gather.

The number includes household members who ordinarily reside in a dwelling.

These rules apply to weddings, religious gatherings and funerals that take place in a private dwelling and any outbuildings, like a garage.

The 10 person limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same residence, the province said.

Gatherings with more than 10 people must be hosted in a public venue, like a restaurant or banquet hall. These gatherings would have to apply to guidelines set out by that location.

Establishments and other organizations are required to follow seating and physical distancing guidelines set out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.