13-year-old charged after sawed-off rifle allegedly found during search: Regina police

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.

This aerial photo shows damaged boats and structures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

  • Gas prices hit 239.9 in Greater Victoria, smashing records

    Gas prices at some stations in Greater Victoria hit a stunning 239.9 cents per litre for regular fuel on Thursday, marking a new record-high for the region. The previous record was set on June 6, when gas prices reached 234.9 cents at some stations.

    The Petro-Canada at the corner of Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Street in Victoria is pictured. Sept. 29, 2022. (CTV News)

  • B.C. communities plan events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

    Events are planned across British Columbia to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. The Survivor's Flag was raised at the B.C. legislature Wednesday in a ceremony that Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin called “profound and moving.”

  • Victoria police searching for 'high-risk' missing man

    Police are asking the public for help finding a 59-year-old Victoria man who has been missing for over a week. Victoria police say Timothy Mackness was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.

