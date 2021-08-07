REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Saturday.

A total of 582 residents with COVID-19 have died.

There are 628 cases considered active in the province. 60 more cases were confirmed as recovered on Saturday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North Central (three), Far North East (13), North West (five), North Central (nine), North East (four), Saskatoon (38), Central West (four), Central East (five), Regina (nine), South West (two), South Central (four) and South East (10) zones.

Sixty Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 62, or 5.1 per 100,000 population.

The government said a total of 12,379 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 873 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 7848 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

On August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority operated vaccine drive-thrus and appointment system will be discontinued.

Walk in clinics will be accessible in public spaces like post-secondary campuses, grocery stores, powwows, provincial parks and community centres.