14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weapon

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

RPS said it was called to the 2300 block of 12th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday where it’s alleged the suspect struck the victim and assaulted him with a bladed weapon, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries before fleeing the scene.

RPS said the accused was arrested near Saskatchewan Drive and Hamilton Street and tried to escape custody while in handcuffs before being apprehended again a short time later.

The accused 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

RPS said the weapon used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.