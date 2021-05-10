REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported.

There are 2,141 active cases in the province. Saskatchewan reported 266 more recoveries on Monday.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS TO 29+ MONDAY

Saskatchewan's age eligibility for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expanded to 29 years of age and older on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

For residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, eligibility for first doses of the vaccine remains at 18 years of age and older.

These new age eligibility changes apply to all immunization clinics including booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile clinics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

REOPENING STEP ONE TO START MAY 30

The province reported 71 per cent of residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Step One of the province’s reopening plan is to begin three weeks after the threshold of 70 per cent, is cleared. Premier Scott Moe posted on social media to say the target date for Step One is May 30.