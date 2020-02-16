REGINA -- A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was reportedly stabbed early on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Robinson St. around 4:30 a.m., and found three people at the scene. One of the people, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to hospital by EMS. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police said the incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.