REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 154 recoveries.

Saskatchewan now has 4,213 total active cases. The province’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 243, or 20.1 new cases daily per 100,000 population.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

In a release, the province said three new cases are in the far northwest zone, two are in the far north central zone, 13 are in the far northeast zone, 35 are in the northwest zone, 28 are in the north central zone, two are in the northeast zone, 38 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west zone, two are in the central east zone, 30 are in Regina, one is in the southwest zone, two are in the south central zone and one is in the southeast zone.

A total of 11 new cases are pending residence information. Four cases previously pending residence information have been assigned, including two in the northwest zone, one in the north central zone and one in Regina.

Another seven previously reported cases were designated out-of-province residents and removed from the case counts. This includes one in the northwest zone, one in the central east, one in the southwest, one in the southeast and three from the pending residence category.

Saskatchewan currently has 124 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 94 people in inpatient care and 30 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 2,270 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ADMINISTERED TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Two Saskatchewan health care workers became the first people in the province to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Jeffrey Betcher, the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s critical care lead for the Regina area, and Leah Sawatsky, a Regina emergency room nurse, received the first two doses of the vaccine.

The first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Saskatchewan on Tuesday afternoon. The immunization of 1,950 local healthcare workers began at 6 p.m. at Regina’s General Hospital.